Local churches find peace in the storm of the coronavirus outbreak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several churches around the Pine Belt move to online services in order to control the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our people, I think, understand that the most compassionate thing we can do right now is give space between us so that you know we don’t have any concern about infecting someone or being infected and no one has said one word of criticism,” said Jeff Clark, lead pastor at Venture Church.
Venture Church is among those that are moving to online services until it is safe to return to a full congregation.
Temple Baptist Church Senior Pastor David Whitten explains why it’s important to follow the precautions given by the state officials.
“If this was something where the government was saying, ‘You know what, you can’t meet because Christianity is against the law,’ or because these large religions gatherings are somehow frowned upon by the government, I can assure you I’d still be here today, and this church would be packed with people," said Whitten. "But this is an opportunity where we have a chance to partner with our local officials and government officials to try and make a bad situation better or to keep a bad situation from becoming that much worse.”
Churches in the community were urged to go satellite following the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Forrest County.
President Trump declared Monday, March 15 a day of prayer throughout the country.
