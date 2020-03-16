LIST: Pine Belt school closures over coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many schools are announcing school closures or extending spring break after recommendations from Gov. Tate Reeves in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In the Pine Belt, the following schools have announced closures or delays:
- The Lamar County School District will be closed from March 16 to March 27.
- The Covington County School District will be closed the week of March 23 through March 27
- The Columbia School District will be closed from March 16 to March 20.
- The East Jasper School District will be closed from March 16 to March 20.
- The West Jasper School District will be closed from March 16 through March 20
We will continue to update this list as more districts announce closures.
You can find listings for school closures statewide here.
