LIST: Cancelled events in the city of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has created a webpage that includes a list of cancelled events in the city due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Following the guidelines given by the Mississippi State Department of Health and Forrest General Hospital, the City of Hattiesburg is recommending the following:
- Mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, with an excess of 250 or more people expected to attend should be postponed or cancelled.
- All residents age 65 and over or those with compromised immune systems should consider staying home and not attending non-essential places where there are large crowds of people. This includes church, temple and other large gatherings as the city have begun talking to local pastors about moving forward with online/broadcast options as well as alternative opportunities for worship.
Along with events being cancelled, Hattiesburg Public Schools announced all school assemblies have been cancelled and students will not attend the National Beta Convention.
Presbyterian Christian School has postponed all archery events until further notice, along with the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal & Forrest County suspending public programming, including Thursday Theater, book clubs and story times, until further notice.
All events organized at the Convention Center with an estimated attendance over 250 are cancelled. Booking the Convention Center is also on hold until April, and group tours at the museum and indoor activities at the zoo are postponed.
Here is the list of events that are cancelled/postponed in Hattiesburg:
- March 19 - Farmer’s Market and Yoga in the Park, at Town Square Park
- March 20-21 - Andrianna Harper Wold Softball Tournament
- Mach 20-21 - Lake Hamilton Bank Show, at Ben McNair
- March 21 - Irish Italian Festival and Parade (postponed until May)
- March 23 - Legislative Forum, The ADP
- March 23-24 - GPS Hospitality Conference (Taco Bell Corp)
- March 25 - SEMRHI Conference
- March 26 - Business After Hours, at Community Bank, The ADP
- March 28 - HUBFEST, The ADP
- March 28 - USM Black and Gold Gala
- March 29 - ARC Showstoppers Performance
- March 29 - Delta Sigma Stage Play
- March 30 - Community Development Caper Public Meeting
- April 1-3 - Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival, Southern Miss
- April 3 - Accelerate, at Southern Oaks, The ADP
- April 3 - Mississippi Science Olympiad
- April 3 - Extra Table Wine Festival (postponed until October 9)
- April 4 - Southern Miss Trumpet Festival
- April 9 - Spirit of Women Spring Event with Lacey Chabert
- April 13-14 - Alcorn State University Small Farmer’s Conference, Convention Center
- April 18 - 8th Annual Voodoo 5K Downtown
- April 22 - Disability Awareness Day (postponed for an online event)
- April 24 - USM Crawfish Fest
- May 2 - Sandwich Smackdown, at the Depot
For more information on the cancellation and postponement of events in Hattiesburg, you can visit here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.