HPD searches for suspect involved in Friday evening shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police is looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Friday evening.
According to public information officer Ryan Moore, police were notified about a man who arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 5 p.m.
The victim, a 20-year-old male, was treated and then released with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, 18-year-old Christopher Wheeler, has active arrest warrants for aggravated assault and armed robbery in connection to the incident.
If you have any information on Wheeler’s whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.