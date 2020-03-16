Forrest General Hosptial announces opening of fever, cough clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic announced the creation of a cough and fever clinic Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Cloverleaf Immediate Care facility located at 5909 Highway 49 South adjacent to Walmart will be converted to a clinic Wednesday to evaluate patients with cough, fever and other respiratory systems.
The walk-in clinic will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and staffed by physicians. You are not required to call ahead to visit this clinic. It is open to all patients regardless of age or pre-existing medical conditions and regardless of your ability to pay.
If you have questions about your symptoms, you should call your primary care provider first. If you do not have these symptoms, you are encouraged to continue to use your current healthcare provider.
At the clinic, patients will be triaged and evaluated and COVID-19 testing will be done when appropriated, based on clinical criteria and guidance from the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health. You may be asked to wait in your car until an exam room is available.
This is not a drive-through clinic, though Forrest General said in a news release it is evaluating options.
For more information, visit ForrestHealth.org.
