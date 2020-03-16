Forrest County trying to stay ahead of coronavirus outbreak

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County officials say they are taking steps to stay ahead and contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The Mississippi Department of Health has reported 12 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in the state, with three of the cases being in Forrest County.
The Forrest County Board of Supervisors met Monday morning to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.
“It is likely we will allow the Forrest County employees that are over 60 years old to take the week off with pay, and anyone with pre-conditions that jeopardize their immune system, we’re going to allow them to take the week off," said Board President David Hogan. "We’re just going to take it week by week.”
In addition to offering the public further advice on precautions, they are also encouraging residents to only seek out treatment if absolutely necessary.
“If you have the symptoms, which are temperature above 100.4 degree fever or shortness of breath or coughing, call your family practice doctor, your local provider, to get directions on how to be treated and or tested," Hogan said.
Hogan said Forrest General Hospital sees up to 300 patients a day, not including those who have potentially been infected by COVID-19.
“Because it took us by surprise, we didn’t have supplies stocked up to keep from spreading this illness in the way we want," said Dr. Rambod A. Rouhbakhsh of Forrest General Hospital. "If we had plenty of masks, gowns, face shields, and gloves—this would be a nothing.”
Forrest General and the Hattiesburg Clinic announced they are opening a cough and fever clinic to evaluate patients.
“If you have cold symptoms within our clinics, we’re going to ask you come here," Rouhbakhsh said. "In order to figure out the difference between cold and COVID-19, we have to evaluate you and assume you have COVID-19 because these symptoms are so similar.”
The walk-in clinic will be available to all individuals, regardless if they have insurance or not. If you do not have symptoms of COVID-19, you should continue seeing your regular medical provider.
“As a clinician, it allows me to take care of my patients that don’t need this type of screening," Rouhbakhsh said. "So, I don’t have to worry about taking away all the masks, all the gowns, and all the gloves in order to keep everybody masked up all the time because I don’t know what’s walking through the door.”
Results from the testing can be available within 24 to 48 hours.
