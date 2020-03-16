First Alert: Mostly cloudy and warm for your Monday

We’re starting off your day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. Today will be mostly cloudy and warm as highs top out in the low 80s. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Our next good rain chance looks to hold off until this weekend with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will cool down into the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
