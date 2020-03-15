First Alert: Cool off Sunday night after a warm one for the Pine Belt

It has been a rather warm day in the Pine Belt with highs reaching the mid 80s in some spots. Tonight, we will cool off to the upper 50s to around 60.
During the day Monday expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.
On Tuesday there is a 40 percent chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
The rain chances fall back to just a 20 percent chance for Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.
By Friday a cold front will approach the Pine Belt and with it comes a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is anticipated at this time.
A chance for showers will linger in the area for the weekend but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 and lows dropping into the mid 50s by Sunday morning.
