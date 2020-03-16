All MHSAA competition suspended through March 29

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association is suspending all sanctioned contests and activities, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Mississippi.
The MHSAA Executive Committee, made up of 15 school administrators from around the state, put this policy in place after a conference call on Monday morning.
Contingency plans for continuing regular-season competition are being prepared and will be announced by the MHSAA at the appropriate time(s). Each spring fine-arts activity and sports championship event is being reviewed and actions will be taken with a possibility of new dates and venue sites.
“We urge our member schools and their communities to take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton. “MHSAA leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this unfortunate situation together.”
