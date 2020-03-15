Southern Miss begins extended spring break due to coronavirus outbreak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss community began an extended spring break Saturday, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Some students have gone home for the break, but others have stayed in the Hub City area.
That’s good news for restaurants like Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, that may see a drop in business when students are away.
“So far, business has held up pretty good and we’ll be here as long as it’s safe to be here,” said Trey Ziegler, co-owner of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
Some students like Bryce Foxworth say, so far, they aren’t afraid to go to public places.
Foxworth, a senior from Florida, had lunch at T-Bones Records and Cafe Saturday.
“Some students are a little worried, but I see a lot of them still going out, living their lives, doing what they usually do,” he said.
Classes at USM will resume on March 30, but they will be conducted online for the rest of the semester.
