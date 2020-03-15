Several local fire departments respond to two fires in Ovett Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County fire departments worked to put out two reported fires in Ovett Saturday afternoon.
According to Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, the homeowners, Shay and Kayla Camp, were returning home from a birthday party and saw smoke in the home before 3 p.m.
Mr. Camp said there were flames when he entered the master bedroom and they quickly spread afterwards.
Firefighters from Ovett, Glade, Union, Johonson and Moselle volunteer fire departments found flames coming from the back of the home out of the master bedroom window when they arrived to the scene.
Shortly after the report of the house fire, some firefighters from Ovett, Boggy, Southwest and Glade volunteer fire departments went to a brush fire and tractor fire that was reported at Lawrenece Ishee Road.
Firefighters were able to weaken property damage at both incidents. No injuries were reported.
