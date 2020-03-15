Several injured in two-car accident near U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police and firefighters worked a two-car accident that sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
It happened next to U.S. Highway 49 at the Cloverleaf Mall around 1 p.m.
According to Hattiesburg fire officials, the accident involved two vehicles and sent two passengers frome each car to the hospital.
No details were given about the extent of their injuries as the scene was cleared around 1:45 p.m.
WDAM will have more information on the accident as soon as details become available.
