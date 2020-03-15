HPD arrest armed robbery suspect early Sunday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have arrested a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department, police responded to the report of an armed robbery in the 900 block of Hardy Street just before 4 a.m.
The suspect, Nemiah Anderson, 41, of Hattiesburg, and the vehicle used were spotted shortly after leaving the scene and was apprehended on Melba Street.
Anderson was charged with armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone and methamphetamine).
He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.