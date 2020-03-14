Pine Belt school districts taking precautions for coronavirus

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For some schools in the Pine Belt, Spring Break couldn’t have come at a better time.
Schools districts, such as Jones County Schools, are taking the week to deep clean school buildings and things that students come into close contact with daily to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
“We’ll be doing a deep cleaning, so to speak, of all the surfaces students normally handle," said Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. "The doorknobs, desktops, computer keyboards, desktops, all those types of things. When our students return, our schools will be in the best shape that it can be in to receive students back.”
The Jones County School District is even looking into how to keep it’s school buses sanitized and clean for when students return to classes.
Some schools are taking the liberty of educating students on how to properly wash their hands as well as to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing.
“We just want the public to know that we are doing everything we can to maintain a good, clean environment for our students to attend school in," Parker said. "We hope that schools will be able to remain open so that we can continue to prepare our students for that, but if it comes to the point and time where it’s not safe for our students to be in school, certainly we will work with the health department and determine if we need to close our schools or not.”
All schools in the Pine Belt are following suggestions from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
State health officials said in a Friday news conference that they are not recommending school closures yet, though they plan to stay in communication with the Department of Education as the situation develops.
To keep up to date with the latest school closings, the Mississippi Department of Education has a School Closure Tracker on its website.
