Local players compete in MS/AL All-Star Basketball games

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The overwhelming changes the Coronavirus has brought to the sports world could not conquer the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball games.
The annual event went on as planned on Friday at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College. Alabama swept both the boys and girls contests.
North Pike’s Alijah Martin did his best to keep Mississippi at the same pace as Alabama, earning MVP on the boys side with 18 points. However, the “Cotton State” took down the “Magnolia State” 118-97.
Hattiesburg head coach Ernie Watson served as an administrative coach while his senior guard Cameron Brown and Petal senior Treylan Smith represented the Pine Belt on Team Mississippi.
“It’s a blessing to come out here with all the stuff going on,” said Brown, a PRCC signee. “They cancelled all the sports but I’m just glad they didn’t cancel ours. It was our last high school game so I’m very proud they didn’t cancel.”
“I know most of them but it’s fun getting to hang around them off the court because I played against everybody during the regular season,” Smith said. “So, it’s fun getting to be teammates for one time.”
USM women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis was in Clinton to watch three of her future Lady Eagles compete in the girls game.
Puckett senior Rose Warren, Hattiesburg’s Melyia Grayson and West Jones senior Brikayla Gray all suited up for one final time as high schoolers before their college careers begin at Southern Miss.
The girls fell 70-63 to Alabama. Ole Miss signee Silentianna Collins (Brookhaven) earned Mississippi MVP honors with 14 points.
