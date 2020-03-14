Laurel church works to promote clean water

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - We are approaching World Water Day, which is an observance around the world regarding the importance of clean water. One local organization in Laurel continues doing it’s part to help areas that do not have clean drinking water.
“There are 2.1 billion people who lack access to clean water,” Jerry Goode said.
With a passion for helping people around the world who are impacted by this number, Goode works with other volunteers in an effort to make a difference.
“They walk miles sometimes for the water they get and it’s contaminated," Goode said. "Globally, it’s estimated from 800 to 1,000 die each day from waterborne illnesses that are completely treatable with clean water.”
As a member of First Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurel, Goode works to educate not only the congregation, but the community about the problem and how everyone can work together to for the greater good.
“The first World Water Day was celebrated March 22,1993," Goode said. "The purpose of it is to raise awareness about the world water crisis.”
As the symbolic day is observed, Goode said volunteers from the Presbyterian denomination not only in Laurel, but across the state and beyond make it their mission to help provide clean water to areas impacted.
“Our Living Waters for the World systems that we install, that’s our offering to this problem,” Goode said.
Since 2009, Goode and a team of volunteers through the Living Waters for the World Ministry at First Trinity Presbyterian have traveled to Cuba installing water systems that help provide clean water. In April, a team will return to make another installation and check on prior installations they have made for the people of Cuba. This will be their eighth installment.
There is an opportunity for you to get involved and help in this effort. It’s a campaign called Adopt-a-Part. Goode said it’s a way for everyone to make an impact.
You can pick up a card that is noted with a part of the water system that’s needed for the April mission trip. Your donation will help continue the work being done to aid in the effort of providing clean drinking water to those who need it the most.
“The ones that are near and dear to our heart our Living Waters for the World," Goode said. "You can donate to Living Waters for the World and that will help train and sustain these systems that are installed by teams from Living Water for the World.”
For more information on how you can get involved you can call 601-428-8491.
We will learn more about the installation process, the operation and maintaining of the equipment next week as we take an in depth look into this story and it’s mission moving forward.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.