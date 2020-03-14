First Alert: Patchy fog and partly cloudy skies for Pine Belt Sunday

Expect patchy fog early tomorrow morning in the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be around 60.
During the day Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.
On Monday look for mostly cloudy skies and warm weather with highs in the lower 80s.
For Tuesday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday with isolated showers on Wednesday and a good chance for showers Thursday and Friday.
Highs will continue to be in the lower 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.
By Saturday expect cooler weather with highs around 71 with a few showers possible.
