Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi suspends public worship services

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi has announced the suspension of all worship services in all Episcopal churches in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension will take place Sunday, March 15 and will continue through and including March 22, at which the suspension will be reevaluated.
The Rt. Rev. Brian R. Seage, 10th Bishop of the Diocese, made the decision after monitoring and reviewing information on the pandemic from the Center for Disease Control, the Mississippi Department of Health and other local organizations, noting how Friday’s declaration of a national emergency weighed heavily on his decision making.
“This is not a decision I make lightly,” said Bishop Seage. “It is one I believe is justified given the gravity of the circumstances of the moment. I am acting to protect and promote the health and safety of many of our communications, and hopefully to slow the spread of the pandemic in our corner of God’s kingdom.”
Bishop Seage encourages clergy across the Diocese to use social media and other technology to stream broadcast services to members and visitors.
“The days ahead are likely to require the most unique and creative pastoral and sacramental ministry of your ordained lives,” said Bishop Seage.
The Diocese shared with clergy a list of resources that may be used during the suspension, including information about the streaming of the worship service from Washington National Cathedral on Sunday, March 15 at 10 a.m. CDST, where The Most Rev. Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, will preach the service.
Access to the worship service stream will be available here.
