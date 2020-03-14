Bobcat baseball takes two from Baton Rouge

From Jones College Sports Information Department
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – In what well could be its final baseball games for the foreseeable future, Jones College sails into a corona-virus-driven shutdown on the heels of last week’s doubleheader sweep of Baton Rouge Community College.
Coleton Ausbern tossed a seven-inning, complete-game as the Bobcats won the opener 11-1 at Community Bank Park.
In the nightcap, Andrew Nix of Stringer threw six shutout innings in relief to help Jones to a 4-3 victory.
It was the first doubleheader sweep of the season for the Bobcats (6-11), who walked off the Bears (14-17) in both games.
Ausbern allowed a run on two hits the first inning, then shut down Baton Rouge on four hits over the next six innings.
Basiel Williams Jr. fueled a 12-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with three RBIs in a run-rule victory.
Ausbern (2-2) allowed a run on six hits over seven innings, striking out five.
Williams’ RBI-single tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning and Gabe Lacy followed with a sacrifice fly to give Jones its first lead.
The Bobcats busted the game open with a six-run sixth inning.
Three errors by the Bears fed the uprising before a Kirkland Trahan delivered a two-out, two-run single.
Jones then walked it off in the seventh, using a lead-off error, two hit batsmen and a wild pitch to score O’Neill Burgos with the winning run.
Trahan, Bailee Hendon and Tyler Ducksworth of South Jones each had two hits.
BRCC held a 3-1 lead after an inning, but Nix picked up his first win as a Bobcat after Jones rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Two wild pitches, a passed ball and an error at the plate allowed helped the Bears score three times in their opening at-bat.
Lacy’s single scored Williams to get one run back for the Bobcats, but Jones was kept off the board for the next six innings as well.
Then came the seventh inning.
Ducksworth was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and three batters later, Lacy delivered a two-run double down the left-field line to tie the game.
After a pair of intentional walks, Blake Johnson smacked a single through the left side to score Lacy for the win.
