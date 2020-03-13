William Carey takes 8-year-old Track & Field program to historic heights

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It began as just an idea.
When Blake Hegstrom approached William Carey president Dr. Tommy King eight years ago with the notion to start a Track and Field program, he knew the challenges ahead.
However, Hegstrom also saw the potential and it was realized on Saturday with a Men’s Indoor NAIA National Championship.
“We thought we could have a track and field program and be successful at it,” said Hegstrom, who was named the NAIA Indoor Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year. "Initially at the conference level and maybe some point at the national level. Over the course of time, we have built and brought in really great coaches. Coach [Ryan] McKenzie in the jumps and the field and coach [Malcolm] Dias in the sprints and coach Jason [Simpson] in the weight room. Bringing the right bodies in has been really great from a coaching standpoint – and then just the right kids that fit the program for William Carey and William Carey Track and Field has been really fun to put together.”
The Crusaders dominated the weekend in Brookings, South Dakota - outscoring runner-up Olivet Nazarene 82 points to 50.
Fourteen WCU athletes earned NAIA All-American honors and five claimed individual national titles led by sophomore Dante Brown’s two gold medals. The Forest Hill grad captured the 60-meter and 200-meter dash (21.19 seconds) to earn Most Outstanding Performer of the meet.
Freshman Ineh Emmanuel took the men’s long jump title with a leap of 7.58 meters and Malik Crandle stole the triple jump with a mark of 16.06 meters.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Toluwani Adebakin, Diamantae Griffin, Brandon Norwood, and Acdane Campbell crossed the finish line first by one tenth of a second.
“In nationals, we came together as a whole team,” said Brown, named the championships Most Outstanding Performer. “And like I said, we just take it day by day, practice by practice, meet by meet. We just have that bond and it’s better than ever and I love to see it.”
“When you have a coaching staff as good as coach Blake, [Malcolm] Dias, [Ryan McKenzie] all you have to do is put in the work and put in the effort,” said Norwood, an Oak Grove grad. “Be at practice on time, just make sure you stay on top of your stuff and they’re going to make sure everything else kind of falls into place.”
“It’s great to be a part of history and now we have to put the work in to sustain it and to keep moving forward,” said McKenzie, who’s in his sixth season coaching the jumpers. “So that’s one of the biggest things we’re talking about now. We reached a goal that we set. Now it’s time to keep building and keep going forward with that.”
Men’s Track & Field joins 2018 women’s soccer and 1969 baseball as the only three William Carey teams to win national championships.
The Lady Crusaders came up just six points shy of beating out Huntington for the Women’s Indoor National Title. Carey did earn 12 NAIA All-American selections and five individual championships during its stay at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
West Jones grad Brittany Jones claimed the women’s long jump with a mark of 6.26 meters.
Jamaican native Jezelle Shaw took gold in the 600-meter run while Aniekeme Etim claimed two titles in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
Shaw and Etim capped off Saturday by helping Joy Abu and Jasmine Williams win the 4x400 meter relay.
William Carey begins the Outdoor season on March 27 at the Mississippi State Bulldog Relays.
