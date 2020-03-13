William Carey takes 8-year-old Track & Field program to historic heights

“We thought we could have a track and field program and be successful at it,” said Hegstrom, who was named the NAIA Indoor Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year. "Initially at the conference level and maybe some point at the national level. Over the course of time, we have built and brought in really great coaches. Coach [Ryan] McKenzie in the jumps and the field and coach [Malcolm] Dias in the sprints and coach Jason [Simpson] in the weight room. Bringing the right bodies in has been really great from a coaching standpoint – and then just the right kids that fit the program for William Carey and William Carey Track and Field has been really fun to put together.”