State Health Dept. hosts coronavirus update at WCU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health met with students and faculty from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University Thursday afternoon to update them on the latest news concerning the coronavirus.
State health officer Thomas Dobbs and state epidemiologist Paul Byers said current goals of pandemic planning in Mississippi include keeping vulnerable populations safe, slowing the transmission of the disease and protecting healthcare workers.
The meeting comes just one day after the first presumptive positive coronavirus case was reported in Mississippi.
That COVID-19 patient is a man from Forrest County.
MSDH has released new recommendations to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
“We recommend that all nursing homes and all long-term care facilities, institute restricted visitation,” said Dobbs. “It doesn’t mean you absolutely can’t see your loved one, it just means there are going to be restrictions on how that works and we’re recommending limitations on mass events, anything over 250 people. If you are having an event of 250, really think about should you be having it? Or, can you delay it or cancel it.”
“We’re still at an opportunity where we can kind of blunt the transmission within Mississippi,” Byers said. “The longer that we can delay it and buy that time, and spread that out is going to have a significant impact on the number of cases, but also, a potential impact on the healthcare system itself.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.