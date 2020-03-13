St. Patrick’s Dylan Fontan Signs with Jones Baseball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There was some good news to report Thursday within local sports.
St. Patrick senior pitcher, Dylan Fontan, signed his national letter of intent this afternoon to play for Jones College once his high school career ends. The six foot one ace currently boasts a 1-1 record in the Fighting Irish’s 2020 campaign with an ERA of 0.49 and one save. At the plate, Fontan has a .382 batting average with 14 RBI’s this season.
Fontan had another offer with East Central, but was persuaded to join the Bobcats because of their pitching staff as well as the distance from home here in Biloxi.
“Overall the pitching coach for Jones drew me in and I really love the campus and that was the ultimate factor and also being close to home," Fontan told WLOX.
"They told me that I looked like a good strike thrower and I could step right in immediately and give them good quality innings. Locating my fast ball and curve ball and just having multiple pitches to be able to throw for a strike. It’s very exciting, I can’t wait to meet new people and further my baseball career and see what happens and get better.”
Dylan also mentioned that he hopes that the Fighting Irish can finish out the remainder of their season with the recent reports of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.