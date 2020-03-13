Spotty showers possible Friday; warm and cloudy weekend

We started off your day with a mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy and warm as highs top out in the low 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of you will stay dry. Temps this evening will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the low 60s. This weekend will be warm with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. More of the same will continue next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few hit-or-miss showers, and highs in the low 80s. Our good chance of rain will hold off until late next weekend.