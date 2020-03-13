Sporting realms go quiet in wake of viral threat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Call it a disappointing necessity or, a perhaps, a necessary disappointment.
Either way, to try and mitigate the spread and impact of the coronavirus known as COVID-19, a sporting nation sacrificed itself by either wiping out or severely reducing its spring seasons.
Following Wednesday night’s first domino, the National Basketball Association shutdown, Thursday saw a sporting nation barring the doors of an outbreak that the World Health Organization has categorized as a “pandemic.”
“Like everybody, (we’re) disappointed, but certainly understood the decision," University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry said after Conference USA announced Thursday morning the immediate suspension of all spring sporting events, including its already-underway men’s and women’s basketball championships.
"Those decisions weren’t easy to make, but given the information that’s been passed along to everybody across the nation at all levels of sports, to make the decision to suspend competition is something as a nation we trust will help us get over this and move past this virus as quickly as possible.”
USM athletic director Jeremy McClain said Thursday that the circumstances of the past few days had been “unprecedented.”
"We have put everything on hold. All spring sports, we’ve hit the pause button, so to speak, and we’ll evaluate that, basically on a daily basis, on a frequent basis. We’ll talk next week, have discussions and get advice from health officials and the appropriate people.
“But right now, it’s just a wait-and-see approach, and we don’t have a definite date. We’re not targeting a date just because the situation is so fluid."
And, like the disease itself, so widespread.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled all winter and spring championships, basketball, baseball, golf, tennis, softball, track and field, etc., etc. etc.
The National Junior College Athletic Association has postponed its national basketball tournaments. The Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges has suspended play in spring sports.
Major League Baseball has bumped back Opening Day by at least a few weeks. The National Football League has cancelled its annual meeting and at least 15 teams have restricted travel.
The Professional Golf Tour has scratched five events from its calendar. The National Hockey League, like the NBA, has suspended its season.
NASCAR will race without fans in the stands.
The premise: prevent events that attract “large” crowds, and thereby, stifle the spread of a disease that has gone global.
“It’s been an interesting time for everyone, the university, college sports, all our organizations," McClain said. “Obviously, everyone is trying to proceed in a way to provide as much protection as possible for everyone, for the general public.
"But this is definitely unprecedented.”
USM softball coach Brian Levin said he had a feeling that a virus spawned in China could wend its way worldwide and impact Hattiesburg.
“I was talking to the assistant coaches (Wednesday) and it was almost like building up to an expectation of that happening,” Levin said. "It wasn’t like a huge surprise, it did happen pretty quickly.
“I’m not a health professional so I really don’t have an opinion one way or the other. I’m just going to do what they advise us to do.”
And, in this case, that’s wait and see.
“I think for all of us, it’s, ‘All right, what do we do now? What do we with ourselves for the next little bit?‘" McClain said. "’We’ve never been here, so it’ll be continuous conversation and a wait-and-see approach.”
“I think that’s why you see people taking serious steps just because we don’t know. It’s the unknown that’s difficult."
