Small change in radar leads to big changes in Pine Belt forecasting

“So, with that that extra information, we have more confidence with our warnings," Carpenter said. “We can put in more details. We’re confident that a particular tornado is going to be worse. To have that kind of information that gives us that extra confidence allows us to put that kind of information into the warnings, and people will take action work quickly. They are more apt to take action when they have that kind of information in the warnings and it keeps them safer as a result.”