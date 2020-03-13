No. 1 PRCC’s championship aspirations postponed

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took until March, but Pearl River Community College finally earned the No. 1 ranking in the NJCAA as the country’s last unbeaten team.
The Wildcats navigated the regular season, MACJC Tournament and Region 23 Tournament with a perfect 28-0 record. PRCC becomes the first MACJC team to enter the national tournament undefeated.
However, Pearl River’s title hopes took a hit on Thursday by an external force. The NJCAA Tournament, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday, has been postponed until April 20 amid developing concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges also suspended all athletic practices and competition through March 30.
Pearl River was supposed to play the winner of No. 16 Moberly Area and No. 17 NOC-Tonkawa on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Hutchinson, Kansas.
“This team has worked extremely hard,” said PRCC head coach Chris Oney. “They’ve done everything the right way. We felt like the second day of conditioning we had the best team because of the attitude and the toughness we brought to the work every day.”
“Waking up at 5:00, 6:00 in the morning, flipping tires - it plays a part in this right now,” said PRCC sophomore forward Rodgerick Brown.
“We appreciate that we came this far but we’re not complacent,” said PRCC sophomore forward Isaih Moore. “We don’t want to get comfortable. We already came this far, we want to finish out the whole thing. The whole year, we’ve never been comfortable being 15-0, 16-0. We want to finish the whole thing. We want to go big and just go out with a bang.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.