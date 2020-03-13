MSDH reports two new ‘presumptive positive’ cases of COVID-19 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting two new “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Forrest County.
This brings the state total to three cases.
“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case. At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
The first case was reported Wednesday night. State health officials said the patient was a 49-year-old Forrest County man who had recently traveled to Florida. The man has reportedly remained in self quarantine at his home since he was diagnosed.
The new cases include a second man who had traveled to Florida and a 65-year-old woman who was recently in North Carolina.
A news release from the MSDH said the woman has been hospitalized and the man is self-isolating at his home.
