MBI assisting with suspicious death investigation in Prentiss

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Prentiss Police Department in a suspicious death investigation.
Prentiss Police Chief Joe Bullock said the investigation started when officers responded to a car crash on John Street around 5:25 a.m. Friday.
Bullock said when officers got to the scene, they found a crashed car with a person who appeared to be dead inside. The chief said the person was later confirmed dead.
Bullock said detectives suspected foul play was involved, so MBI was brought in to assist with the investigation.
The body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy, and the investigation is ongoing, Bullock said. No further details are available at this time.
The person is not being identified pending notification of next of kin.
