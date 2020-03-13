LIST: Pine Belt events canceled over coronavirus concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several events around the Pine Belt have been canceled or postponed due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The following events have been canceled or postponed:
- The NCAA, NJCAA and NAIA have suspended collegiate sporting events until further notice.
- HUBFEST 2020, which was scheduled to take place in Hattiesburg on March 28, has been canceled.
- Turtle Creek Mall has announced that it will cancel or postpone all scheduled events, including its seasonal Easter Bunny photo program.
- Forrest General Hospital’s annual Spirit of Women Spring event scheduled for April 9 has been postponed to a later date to be announced in the future.
- MDOT’s annual Equipment Operators Rodeo scheduled for March 19 in Hattiesburg has been postponed indefinitely.
- The Laurel Black Rodeo scheduled for March 14 has been canceled. A decision has not been reached as to whether it will be rescheduled.
We will continue to update this list as more decisions are announced.
