Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is enacting new visiting restrictions at nursing homes and state prisons because of the threat from the new coronavirus. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the plans Thursday after meeting with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to talk about the rise in virus cases, particularly around New Orleans. The governor says the number of people testing positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus grew to 19. Most of the cases are in and around New Orleans. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.