Lady Eagles bounced in 1st round of C-USA Championships

FRISCO, Texas. (WDAM) - Marshall erased a 12-point third quarter deficit to stun the Lady Eagles 71-67 in the opening round of the Conference USA Women’s Championships on Wednesday.
Southern Miss led by 12 points with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter and took a nine-point lead into the final period before the Herd thundered back to force overtime tied at 60-60.
Marshall (13-17) capitalized on 31 points off of 26 USM turnovers in the comeback victory.
Taylor Pearson scored all ten of her points to lead Marshall in the fourth quarter while Kristen Mayo added a game-high 22 points and Savannah Wheeler scored 13 of her 19 points at the free throw line including five in the extra period.
Senior Respect Leaphart led USM with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Kelsey Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds while Shonte Hailes scored 12 points on just five shots.
The Lady Eagles finish the 2019-20 season 15-15.
