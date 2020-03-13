Lady Bobcats trip to NJCAA Tournament put on hold

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A fourth straight Region 23 championship earned Jones College a fourth straight trip to the NJCAA Tournament. However, the Lady Bobcats will have to wait and see if they’re able to make the trip to Lubbock, Texas.
The National Tournament, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday, has been postponed until April 20 amid concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges announced on Thursday the suspension of all athletic practices and competition through March 30.
The Lady Bobcats were supposed to open play on March 17, awaiting to play the winner of Wabash Valley (Illinois) and Monroe College (New York) on March 18 at 9 a.m.
Jones (24-4) received a bye as the No. 8 seed and was seeking its third “Elite 8” appearance.
“We initially thought we weren’t going to get a bye because of the loss to [Copiah Lincoln],” said sophomore guard Keyara Jones, a Heidelberg grad. “Coming in to keep playing hard and secure the win at the region tournament was a big thing for us.”
“It was very exciting knowing that we get the bye because last year we were unfortunate and we did not get a bye,” said sophomore forward LaMiracle Sims. “And that was very tolling on our bodies and things of that nature.”
“I’m just thankful that our kids were rewarded for the body of work,” said Jones College head coach Missy Bilderback. “Just from the standpoint of we played a really tough schedule this year and we went out and played some people outside of Mississippi and had some really quality wins. I think that really helped us.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.