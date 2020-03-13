Man wanted after chase with Jones County deputies

Man wanted after chase with Jones County deputies
Henry David Jernigan (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By Jalen Dogan | March 13, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 1:25 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Henry David Jernigan.

According to deputies, Jernigan drove away from deputies at a traffic checkpoint overnight Thursday and later abandoned his vehicle and ran into the woods on Old Highway 84.

Jernigan is wanted for felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the JCSO, Jernigan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge on Jernigan’s whereabouts should call 911 or 601-428-STOP.

