Man wanted after chase with Jones County deputies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Henry David Jernigan.
According to deputies, Jernigan drove away from deputies at a traffic checkpoint overnight Thursday and later abandoned his vehicle and ran into the woods on Old Highway 84.
Jernigan is wanted for felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
According to the JCSO, Jernigan should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with knowledge on Jernigan’s whereabouts should call 911 or 601-428-STOP.
