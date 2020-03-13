HUBFEST 2020 canceled amid coronavirus concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the most anticipated annual events in the Hub City has been canceled amid growing concerns over the coronavirus in Mississippi.
The Area Development Partnership announced Friday that HUBFEST, which was set to take place on March 28, has been canceled.
The event brings thousands to downtown Hattiesburg every year, but the decision was made to cancel the 2020 gathering after three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Forrest County.
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Wednesday the first case in the state was in Forrest County. Two more cases were reported on Friday.
State health officials announced a fourth presumptive case in Mississippi on Friday afternoon, but details on that case have yet to be released.
