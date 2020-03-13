HCC announces new measures to limit exposure to coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is taking new steps to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.
Effective midnight Saturday, March 14, it is canceling or postponing all events at the Lake Terrace Convention Center that could attract more than 250 people.
Most events at the Saenger Theater that could draw more than 250 attendees are also being canceled or postponed.
The commission is also limiting the total number of visitors at any one time at the Hattiesburg Zoo to 1,800.
It’s also enhancing the cleaning of all high-touch locations at all of its facilities.
“We are now addressing all high-touch areas, door handles, kiosks, buttons that may be pushed at various facilities with sterilization cleaning, once an hour, based on attendance,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.
“In addition, we have added a number of additional hand sanitizer stations at the museum, at the convention center, at the Saenger Theater and at the zoo,” he said.
Taylor says the new measures will remain in effect for several weeks, but could be extended if necessary.
For more information coronavirus prevention procedures at Hattiesburg Convention Commission facilities, visit hattiesburgconventioncommision.com.
