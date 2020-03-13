Hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies hard to find amid coronavirus fears

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether it’s out of panic or due to caution, Pine Belt residents are taking the coronavirus serious and continue to stock up on cleaning supplies and other essentials, leaving some store shelves bare.
A few of the more sought-after items include hand sanitizer, bottled water and non-perishable food.
Stores are working hard to keep the shelves stocked, but right now the demand is greater than the supply.
Kim Rodgers, owner of Rodgers Family Pharmacy in Petal, says some items are already on back order.
“We have no hand sanitizer of any kind,” Rodgers said. “We have some generic Lysol spray that we’re about to put out. We don’t have any masks and we’re being told by our wholesaler, who is the largest wholesaler in the United States, not to expect any of these products for several weeks and we’re actually having people ask about toilet paper today.”
Shoppers are encouraged not to hoard items unnecessarily when they find them available.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.