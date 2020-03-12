Visitation suspended at Forrest, Jones, Marion county jails

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt sheriffs are following suit with the Mississippi Department of Correction’s response to growing coronavirus concerns in the state.
On Thursday, MDOC announced visitation is suspended at all of its facilities until further notice. Sheriff’s offices in Forrest, Marion and Jones counties also announced visitation at their detention facilities is being suspended.
“This is a temporary suspension to minimize the risk of COVID-19 being transmitted through Forrest County employees, detainees and visitors,” said a news release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
A statement from Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said visitation is being suspended as a precaution against contaminating the jail with coronavirus. Berlin said the restrictions should be in place for 10 to 15 days.
According to a statement from the Marion County Regional Correctional Facility, attorneys will still be allowed to visit their clients and one person will be allowed to enter the facility with a bondsman while bonding out an inmate.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the MDOC prison system or any of the county jails.
