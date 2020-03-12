USM gives update on latest coronavirus concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has provided updates, effective immediately, in light of the new coronavirus reports.
Spring break has been extended through March 27 and classes will resume the following week on March 30.
According to USM officials, all university offices and student services will remain open during this period. Students are not required to work during this period but are permitted if their unit thinks work is essential.
University president Rodney Bennett encourages supervisors to meet with student employees on discussing work during the extended spring break. Employees remain eligible and are encouraged to use personal leave or comp time in accordance with policies and advice from the proper supervisor.
Events sponsored by USM or hosted in campus facilities, where 50 or more attendees are expected, are canceled. This is effective from March 12 - April 30, 2020.
Conference USA has also announced they have suspended all spring sports until further notice.
Students should now prepare for coursework being delivered online or through an alternate method with adequate internet access.
Individuals who are responsible for existing event plans should consult with their school or unit director if they have any questions.
For the more information about how USM is monitoring COVID-19, you can visit here.
