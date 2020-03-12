State health officials, local hospitals to discuss coronavirus

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - State and local health officials are holding news conferences Thursday to update the public on the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The first “presumptive positive” case of the virus in Mississippi was reported Wednesday in Forrest County.
At 11 a.m., the Mississippi State Department of Health will hold a news conference discussing “major updates and new recommendations” regarding the virus.
At noon, chief medical officials with South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel will hold a news conference discussing the virus and how the hospital is preparing.
At 1 p.m., Forrest General Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Farrell and Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, Assistant Director of the Forrest General Family Medicine Residency Program, will discuss the coronavirus during a news conference.
At 3 p.m., the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine will host State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers as they give an update on the transmission and global spread of COVID-19. Dr. Veronica Scott, a microbiologist from WCU, will also discuss how COVID-19 differs from other viruses and give an update on treatment and vaccine development.
This event is not open to the public.
WDAM News will be streaming these news conference on WDAM.com and on the WDAN News app. Click here to download the free app.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.