Mother of 3 of Floyd Mayweather Jr’s children found dead

In this Dec. 29, 2018 file photo, Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during a news conference in Tokyo. An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. who was the mother of three of his children was found dead in a Southern California suburb. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells KABC-TV Wednesday, March 11, 2020 that the coroner's office confirmed the woman was Josie Harris. She was found Tuesday night in a vehicle parked in the driveway of her apparent residence just outside the city of Santa Clarita. Fire department personnel pronounced her dead and sheriff's investigators and the coroner's office are working to determine the cause. (Source: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File/AP)