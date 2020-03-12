Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana declares public health emergency for coronavirus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a public health emergency in Louisiana as the number of new coronavirus cases in the state continues to grow. Thirteen people have now tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Four New Orleans universities have announced that they plan to move classes online. And the number of parades and other events that are being canceled has begun to increase. Edwards says people in six parishes have now tested positive for the virus.
FORMOSA PLASTICS-SLAVE CEMETERIES
Report: Land for $9.4B complex could hold 7 slave cemeteries
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana activists say archaeologists have found that land bought for a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex may include up to seven slave cemeteries — five more than previously thought. Rise St. James founder Sharon Lavigne said she sent a letter about the report to the St. James Parish Council on Wednesday. She wants to convince council members to revoke permits for Formosa Plastics Group member FG LA LLC. The company plans a complex of 10 chemical plants and four other "major facilities" on 2,500 acres (1,000 hectares) in the parish.
HOMELESS SLAYINGS
Louisiana man pleads not guilty in death of homeless man
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting three homeless people has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in one of the deaths. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy Anderson was indicted last week on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Tony Williams. The Advocate reported Wednesday that Anderson pleaded not guilty on the advice of his attorney. Anderson was arrested in January in connection with the fatal shootings last December of Williams, Christina Fowler and Gregory Corcoran. Fowler and Corcoran were found fatally shot on Dec. 13 of last year underneath an overpass, and Williams on Dec. 27 at a vacant home nearby.
BABY-BURNING DEATH
Trial date set for woman accused in baby's burning death
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a Louisiana woman accused in the burning death of a 6-month-old boy. News outlets report a judge said the trial for Felicia Smith would begin Jan. 19, 2021. Levi Cole Ellerbe died in July 2018 after being found with burns on 90% of his body. Prosecutors say his mother asked Smith to kill the boy. Both Smith and the boy's mother are charged with first-degree murder. The Alexandria Town Talk reports lawyers for Smith worked Tuesday to obtain DNA data from the state crime lab. The judge had signed a subpoena for the evidence, but it hasn't been turned over.
DEPUTIES-SHOOTING
State Police: Man wounded in shootout with deputies
LUTCHER, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 36-year-old man was wounded in a shootout with sheriff's deputies, and the wound was not life-threatening. A brief news release Wednesday said two St. James Parish sheriff's deputies encountered Edward Young III of Lutcher during an investigation in Lutcher. Police don't say what the deputies were investigating, who shot first or what may have prompted the shooting, which occurred late Tuesday. Police say that after Young is released from a local hospital he will be arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, illegal discharge of a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction for a felony.
VOTING MACHINES
Louisiana restarting bid process for new voting machines
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's chief elections official says the state is restarting its stalled effort to replace its voting machines. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that the solicitation for bidders is expected to go out shortly. New machines won't be in place quickly. Louisiana will continue casting ballots for the presidential election this fall on the same types of voting system that it has used for 15 years. Those machines don't have the paper backup advocated by many experts. Allegations of improper bid handling derailed a previous effort to replace Louisiana's voting machines. Louisiana intends to add a paper trail for the new voting machines.
MISSING TEACHER
Man accused of killing missing wife rejects plea deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife in Louisiana nearly a decade ago has rejected a plea deal that would have prevented the case from going to trial. The Advocate reports 44-year-old Oscar Lozada turned down an offer Tuesday to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in exchange for a 50-year sentence. His wife went missing in 2011. Authorities believe he killed her and disposed of her body. Her remains have never been found. Authorities say he and the couple's daughter fled to Venezuela around the time of his wife's disappearance. He was arrested in 2018 and then indicted last year. The trial is expected to begin in July.
NEW ORLEANS JAIL
New Orleans sheriff may seek to regain control of jail
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Court records show that the sheriff in New Orleans may soon seek to regain full control of the city's long-troubled jail. In 2016, Sheriff Marlin Gusman agreed to cede authority over the jail to a court-approved compliance director. The move came as advocates for jail inmates and the U.S. Justice Department complained in federal court about the slow pace of progress in efforts to combat inmate violence and improve health care at the jail. Gusman's lawyers Tuesday asked the judge in the case to schedule a status conference in preparation for a possible motion to terminate the position of compliance director.