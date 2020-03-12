MSDH: Forrest County man is first presumptive coronavirus case in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday evening the first “presumptive positive case” of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Mississippi.
The person is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida. Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MSDH said in a statement that the man voluntarily isolated himself in his home after confirmation by the MSDH’s Public Health Laboratory. He was not hospitalized.
According to the CDC, a presumptive positive case is one in which the individual “has at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at a state or local laboratory.”
The department is investigating the case to limit the spread of the virus.
Gov. Tate Reeves is aware and in close contact with MSDH, according to the news release.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will release more information and guidelines at an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.