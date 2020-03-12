First Alert: Warm and mostly sunny as the 80s return

We’re starting off your day with a few clouds and temperatures in the low 60s. Today will be partly to mostly sunny and warm as highs top out in the low 80s. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be warm and partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.
This weekend will be warm with partly cloudy and a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 80s.
More of the same will continue next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few hit-or-miss showers, and highs in the low 80s.
