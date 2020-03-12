FGH gives an update on coronavirus response

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Top health officials with Forrest General Hospital held a news conference Thursday to address the first case of coronavirus in Mississippi reported in Forrest County and the facility’s response to the ongoing outbreak.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday evening that the state’s first “presumptive positive case” of COVID-19 had been reported in Forrest County.
State health officials said the man had recently traveled to Florida and voluntarily quarantined himself inside his home after being diagnosed. FGH released a statement saying the man was never a patient at Forrest General.
Hospital officials said Thursday the 49-year-old was tested for the virus at one of Forrest General’s clinics after showing signs of fever, cough and muscle aches after his return from Florida.
Dr. Rambod Roubakhsh, Assistant Director of the Forrest General Family Medicine Residency Program, said the man called ahead before testing and was gloved and masked to prevent the spread of the virus to patients and health care workers.
Roubakhsh said tests from the patient were sent to the State Lab for initial testing and then on to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation of coronavirus. Roubakhsh added the infected man was traveling with someone in Florida, and that person was also tested for coronavirus.
“We are currently awaiting those test results,” Rouhbakhsh said. “We want to thank this patient for calling in ahead of time before presenting, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”
As a precaution against spreading the virus, Forrest Health announced a change to its facility visitation policy. Until further notice, patients at all Forrest Health hospitals will be limited to one visitor. Visitation will be restricted for anyone who is not an employee of or contracted through the hospital system for Pearl River County Nursing Home and Jefferson Davis Community Extended Care Facility.
To fight the virus at home, health officials said it’s important to wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face and avoid large crowds. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath should contact their primary doctor before heading to an office for testing.
