USM reacts to sport suspensions from C-USA due to coronavirus outbreak

(WDAM) - Conference USA has suspended play for all spring sports until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The league issued the statement following their announcement to cancel the remainder of its 2020 Air Force Reserve Basketball Championships in Frisco, TX an hour before.
According to the University of Southern Mississippi, the decision was made Thursday as an effort to limit the spread of the virus and to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, the Hattiesburg community and all who attend USM sporting events.
All play for basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, golf, cross country, track & field, tennis, volleyball and beach volleyball will not proceed as scheduled until further notice.
Information about ticketing will be released as soon as it becomes available.
