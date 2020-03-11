USM cancels children’s book festival over coronavirus concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus have prompted organizers of the 53rd annual Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival at The University of Southern Mississippi to cancel this year’s event.
The event had been scheduled to take place April 1 through April 3 in Hattiesburg.
The festival presents awards to new authors and illustrators and features addresses from a number of people in the field of children’s literature. Organizers say some speakers had already cancelled plans to attend the event.
Each year, about 500 people from around the world attend the festival.
This will be the first time it has ever been cancelled.
