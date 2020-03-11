Tourists still head to South Miss. despite coronavirus concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the federal government warned Americans not to travel on cruise ships due to risks associated with the coronavirus. This could mean an increase in tourism for Coastal Mississippi.
Dean Huebner and his wife LeeAnn are some of those people avoiding cruise ships, but the two drove from Pennsylvania to Biloxi to see the beach.
“Reality is— us traveling right now— we try to live in a state of not living in fear, even though society tries to put us there today," said Dean Heubner. "You know I’d much rather live my life and get on with life.”
Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra expects more travelers like the Huebners to visit the coast.
“The experts are saying that people will want to continue to travel, but they will do more road trips," said Segarra. “If that happens, and that is a trend, we have a phenomenal opportunity.”
According to Segarra, 80 percent of the people that visit the coast drive from home.
Captain Louis Skrmetta of Ship Island Excursions is hopeful for a busy season and taking precautions to keep passengers safe.
“We’re doing everything we can to protect the public. With having plenty of soap available," said Skrmetta. "As far as we’re concerned we’re gonna run business as usual and hope for the best.”
Seeing attractions like Ship Island is why Julie and her husband Darryl continue to travel. The two drove in from Texas for a short vacation.
“We know to take precautions like wash our hands, use our GermX, but we’re not afraid," said Smith. "And I think you have to go with a certain amount of caution, but then you have to still live your life. You still gotta keep doing the things you love, and we love Mississippi and the Biloxi area especially.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.