Steve McNair to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mount Olive native Steve “Air” McNair will soon be enshrined as one of the greatest college football players in the history of the game.
The National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame announced the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class Wednesday, featuring 17 First Team All-Americans and two coaches.
McNair will be officially inducted on Dec. 8 at the NFF Awards Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown, and his collegiate accomplishments will be immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
“We are extremely proud to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”
McNair played quarterback at Alcorn State University from 1991-1994 and still holds many school records as well as the Football Championship Subdivision record for all-purpose yards at 16,823.
In 1994, “Air McNair” finished third in Heisman voting, won the Walter Payton Award as the best player in the FCS and was named a First Team All-American on his way to leading Alcorn State to a SWAC title and playoff berth.
McNair remains the only four-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and has been enshrined in the SWAC, Black College Football, State of Mississippi Sports and State of Tennessee Sports halls of fame.
The Houston Oilers selected McNair as the third overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. He played for the Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1995 to 2005 and led the Titans to the Super Bowl XXXIV. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2003 NFL Co-MVP.
McNair finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens from 2006-2007. He was later inducted in the Titans/Oilers Hall of Fame and had his number 9 jersey number retired by the franchise last year.
Making an impact off the field as well, the Steve McNair Foundation serves underprivileged children and has raised more than $1 million for charities.
McNair died on July 4, 2009 at the age of 36.
