Reed Trimble’s six RBIs fuels USM to comeback win

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - During the weekend’s three-game series with Little Rock, the Golden Eagles scored nine of their 16 runs in the sixth inning.
Southern Miss decided to wait an extra inning on Tuesday to do most of its damage. USM used a five-run seventh inning to tie Troy 7-7 and added two more in the eighth to steal a 9-7 win from the Trojans on Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
Freshman Reed Trimble fueled the Eagles’ comeback with six runs-batted-in. He’s the first USM player to plate six since Dylan Burdeaux did so on May 5, 2017 against Florida Atlantic.
Trimble gave USM its first lead with a two-run homer in the top of the first. He added two more RBIs in the seventh and brought home the game-winning runs with his single in the eighth.
USM’s seven unanswered runs were preceded by Troy’s seven unanswered, including five between the fifth and sixth innings.
The Golden Eagles scored nine runs on just seven hits. Freshman catcher Andrew Stanley slapped across two hits in four plate appearances.
Six Southern Miss pitchers struck out 17 Trojans and walked just one. Oak Grove grad Drew Boyd started his second contest – allowing four hits, two runs and striking out three in two innings.
Freshman right-hander Matt Adams followed with six strikeouts in three innings. Tyler Lantz improved to 1-0, striking out the side in the seventh inning.
Hunter Stanley closed the door with three strikeouts, zero runs and one hit in the final two innings to grab his third save.
Southern Miss (12-4) opens Conference USA play on Friday at 6 p.m. against Florida International.
