5 murder suspects accused of murdering 16-year-old Biloxi teen appeared for prelimiary hearing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The five suspects charged with capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Madison Harris made an appearance in the jail courtroom on Wednesday.
Yakeshia L. Blackmon, Willow O. Blackmon, Jasmine Joy-Sade Kelley, Jarvis Jermaine Cook, and Jaquez Devonte Porter all waived their preliminarily hearings, meaning the case will be presented to a grand jury who will decide whether to indict the defendants.
Bond was requested by the juvenile suspects; however, it was denied.
All of the teenagers charged will remain in jail without bond until the grand jury’s decision is made.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.